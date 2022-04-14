A verified account for Fox News was discovered on Truth Social, though the network is denying they are responsible for the account on former President Donald Trump’s social media alternative.

Axios released a report on Thursday that held screenshots of a red check-marked Truth Social account bearing the Fox News name and logo. They also included a picture of former congressman and Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) CEO Devin Nunes welcoming the network to the platform, saying “Great to have an RSS feed for @FoxNews now LIVE here on TRUTH! This adds to @OAN and @NewsMax.”

As it were, however, a Fox News spokesperson denied to Axios that the network has anything to do with the account.

“We are not on Truth Social,” the spokesperson said.

Nunes declined to comment to Axios, and he has been touting Truth Social’s rollout in recent days despite an assortment of setbacks. It’s been about 8 weeks since the platform went public (with a hugely disjointed launch), and in the weeks that followed, Truth Social has seen significant staff exits, security concerns, long sign-up waitlists, and multiple indications that the app is not seeing a whole lot of usage.

All of that, and Twitter is still at the social media forefront because of the ongoing saga between them and their new top shareholder: Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Axios noted that before Fox News appeared, a number of prominent media and sports brands were spotted on Truth Social. These accounts aren’t verified though, and they feature disclaimers clarifying that they are “an RSS feed aggregating bot, and is not managed by or affiliated with the referenced news outlet.”

The Fox News account lacks this “BOT” disclaimer, and Axios noted that Truth Social’s shares saw a bump this week after one of their reporters sent out a now-deleted tweet flagging the verified account’s existence.

