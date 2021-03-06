Fox News is shaking up their weekend schedule with a pair of new hourlong panel shows called The Big Saturday Show and The Big Sunday Show, which will air at 5 p.m. ET on their respective days.

The cable news network had been airing repeats of Tucker Carlson Tonight or The Greg Gutfeld Show in this timeslot, but is experimenting with the panel discussion format that has been successful for them on shows like The Five and Outnumbered.

Saturday’s panelists Leo Terrell, Carley Shimkus, Rachel Campos-Duffy, and Ben Domenech addressed topics ranging from President Joe Biden’s reversal of former President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, the $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill that just passed the Senate, and — a recently popular topic on Fox News — “cancel culture” issues related to Mr. Potato Head, Dr. Seuss books, and The Muppets.

Regarding the Covid relief bill, the panel were sharply critical of the legislation, with Domenech calling it “just a grab bag of all this manner of pork” and “an enormous expenditure, totally unnecessary, going onto our children’s debt.”

Shimkus remarked on the large price tag of the bill. “People become numb to how much $1.9 trillion really is,” she said, describing that amount as a tenth of the size of the entire U.S. economy.

“I believe it is the entire size of Canada’s economy, and I think it was [Sen.] Ben Sasse who pointed out, why don’t we just buy Canada then?” Shimkus quipped.

Campos-Duffy commented that she expected the bill to easily pass the House, because “there are just too many Democrat goodies in it,” and that she would have preferred Congress just send every American $10,000 instead.

Fox News confirmed to Mediaite that Saturday’s four panelists will return to helm The Big Sunday Show. The plan appears to be to rotate the cast each week.

The show quietly launched last weekend; the first episode was hosted by Gillian Turner, Lisa Boothe, Lawrence Jones, and Sean Duffy (Campos-Duffy’s husband).

