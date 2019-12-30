Fox News Shows Photo of CNN’s Chris Cuomo While Mark Steyn Discusses Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight got close when it tried to show a picture of Gov. Andrew Cuomo for a segment – showing a picture of his brother, the CNN host Chris Cuomo.

Tucker Carlson was off Monday night, presumably due to the upcoming holiday, and had frequent guest Mark Steyn as his fill-in host. Steyn was reacting to comments from New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio arguing “we have seen these violent forces emboldened” under President Donald Trump.

“Governor Andrew Cuomo, who spent his tenure in office demonizing pro-lifers and supporters of the Second Amendment, took the same point of view,” Steyn said while next to a photo of Chris Cuomo – who is not Andrew Cuomo – before playing a clip of Andrew Cuomo speaking on MSNBC where he claimed the president “fomented” hate.

This is the second case of mistaken identity in the media this evening alone – with CBS Evening News showing a photo of Elijah Cummings and wrongly identifying him as Rep. John Lewis earlier Monday evening.

Trump himself went after Chris Cuomo earlier in the night, mocking the CNN host and asking “I should release some of his dishonest interviews?”

Watch above, via Fox News.

