Fox News White House Reporter Says ‘Fix Is In’ Against Trump, Derides ‘So-Called Whistleblower’

Fox News correspondent Kevin Corke used his coverage of the White House on Wednesday to smear the Ukraine scandal whistleblower and say that “the fix is in” against President Donald Trump.

Corke is considered a hard news reporter despite his knack for amplifying pro-Trump misinformation and alt-right conspiracy theories. During a report on Fox & Friends about the White House’s announcement that they will not cooperate with the congressional impeachment inquiry on the president, Corke went through the White House’s letter and the pushback from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. He said at one point “it sounds like the fix is in, right?”

After Corke’s insinuation that the congressional oversight process is rigged and dishonest, he moved on by cycling through the White House’s objections to House Intel Committee chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA). Corke demeaned the “so-called whistleblower” during this segment while also running with the misleading insinuations that Schiff lied about his contact with the whistleblower.

The claims about Schiff’s connection to the whistleblower stem from a New York Times report earlier this month which described how the whistleblower sought legal guidance for how to raise the alarm on their complaints. While Schiff has been accused of wrongly claiming that his committee had no contact with the whistleblower before the complaint was submitted, the Times article states that he only had a relative idea of what the Ukraine report would contain because the whistleblower sought advice from a House Intel aide on how to proceed.

Watch above, via Fox News.

