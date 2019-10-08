Speaker Nancy Pelosi has fired back at the White House over the letter to Congress refusing to cooperate with the House’s impeachment inquiry.

The Trump administration is calling the inquiry “constitutionally illegitimate” and accusing the Democrats of sham proceedings.

Tonight Pelosi says, “For a while, the President has tried to normalize lawlessness. Now, he is trying to make lawlessness a virtue.”

She calls the letter part of the White House cover-up and says any more administration attempts to hide the truth will be “regarded as further evidence of obstruction”:

This letter is manifestly wrong, and is simply another unlawful attempt to hide the facts of the Trump Administration’s brazen efforts to pressure foreign powers to intervene in the 2020 elections. Despite the White House’s stonewalling, we see a growing body of evidence that shows that President Trump abused his office and violated his oath to ‘protect, preserve and defend the Constitution.’ The White House should be warned that continued efforts to hide the truth of the President’s abuse of power from the American people will be regarded as further evidence of obstruction.

Pelosi adds, “Mr. President, you are not above the law. You will be held accountable.”

