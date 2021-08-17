Fox News’ Will Cain Suggests Covid-19 Booster Shots Are a Scam from ‘Big Pharma’

On Fox News Primetime Tuesday night, Will Cain suggested that a Pfizer study concluding that the shot becomes less effective as time goes on is simply part of a scheme to make more money.

“Well, it’s about time to roll up your sleeves and get the jab, again,” said Cain. “The U.S. is expected to recommend a Covid-19 booster eight months after you’ve gotten the second shot.”

Cain cited a Pfizer study stating that the vaccine is more effective after six months upon receiving a Pfizer booster.

“Funny how that works,” he said. “But we’re not stupid. Big Pharma isn’t following science. It’s following the money and making an absolute killing off these vaccines.”

Cain said the government is “throwing money at Big Pharma.”

“A third shot could come as soon as September,” he said. “And who knows what’s after that? A fourth?”

Skepticism of any pharmaceutical company’s motives is more than warranted, but numbers in Israel suggest booster shots could be beneficial.

Data out of Israel suggests Pfizer booster shots are a good idea, as effectiveness of the company’s vaccine appears to drop to 55% against severe disease among people 65 or older.

“It shows a pretty steep decline in effectiveness against infection, but it’s still a bit murky about protection against severe disease,” Dr. Peter Hotez told The New York Times.

Israel is already offering a third shot to residents who are 50 years old and older. In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration has already authorized additional doses for certain immunocompromised individuals.

