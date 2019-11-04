A Fox News panel became heated, Monday, after The Next Revolution host Steve Hilton accused his co-host and former John Kerry staffer Marie Harf of covering up alleged corruption in Ukraine from former Vice President Joe Biden.

After talking about impeachment and the “Deep State,” Hilton declared, “Let’s use their term, okay? Let’s use their term, which is ‘resistance.’ Let’s remember that about a year ago, someone wrote an anonymous op-ed saying there is an organized resistance within the bureaucracy to President Trump… That person, on top of all these transcripts, their book is coming out in a couple of weeks. These people in the bureaucracy hate President Trump, they can’t believe he’s the president, they’ve been working against him from day one.”

“You combine that with the Democrats trying to overturn the election from day one and that’s what you have now. That’s why we shouldn’t take it seriously. And further, these people inside the bureaucracy, the other thing they are doing is protecting Joe Biden, because the only real corruption allegation here is against Joe Biden,” Hilton continued. “He was in charge of Ukraine policy, he supervised billions of dollars of aid that went from the U.S. taxpayer to Ukraine. Much of that went to Burisma, a gas company that was paying his son. How much money did Joe Biden channel to his son’s business? That’s the corruption allegation. No one wants to explore that. These people are protecting against that.”

Hilton added: “There’s a further element of corruption that needs to be looked into, and again something that Ukraine should investigate, which is John Kerry’s corruption. He was Secretary of State at the time. He was also involved in channelling money to Ukraine. His former chief of staff was hired by Burisma. Soon after Hunter Biden went on the board, they hired John Kerry’s former chief of staff — while he was Secretary of State — paid him money from Burisma. Could have come from the U.S. taxpayer. That money is circled back to Democratic senators who then write to the administration calling for more money to be sent to Burisma. All of that needs to be investigated.”

“There was no evidence that anything you… I worked at the State Department then,” replied Harf, prompting Hilton to proclaim, “So you’re covering up the corruption, too. You defend it.”

Harf responded, “Are you kidding me? I am on this couch with you talking about news. Please don’t accuse me of covering something up,” to which Hilton shot back, “You are! Because you’re saying there’s no evidence. I’ve just given you the evidence.”

“I was there, and there’s no evidence,” snapped Harf.

“But the money went from the U.S. taxpayer to Burisma,” argued Hilton.

Watch above, via Fox News.

