Fox News Judge Andrew Napolitano argued that the Breonna Taylor shooting case was clumsily handled, and he would’ve taken a harsher position with the three officers involved in her death.

Napolitano joined Dana Perino on Thursday to deliver his reaction to the renewed civil unrest in response to the lenient, indirect charges the Jefferson County grand jury brought against officer Brett Hankison. The Fox judicial analyst remarked that “the crowds will never be satisfied” until Hankinson and his colleagues are convicted of murder, but then he turned to the wanton endangerment indictment Hankinson is facing.

“The law that permits the police to return fire and to defend themselves does not permit them to shoot blindly, aimlessly where they can’t see the target and they don’t even know or what they’re shooting at,” he said. “I would have indicted all three of them and let them assert their affirmative defenses at the time of trial.”

Napolitano went on to say “there are legitimate beefs about this in the streets,” even as he denounced those who would use these protests as a cover to engage in violence. When asked if there was a legal remedy he could recommend, Napolitano pointed to police immunity and said “they should not be immune when they break the law.” He also implored the judge presiding over Taylor’s case to release the evidence presented to the grand jury, saying it would clear things up regarding the search warrant for Taylor’s apartment.

“The public seems to think this was a no-knock warrant, the grand jury heard there were knocks and shouts of ‘police, police.’ The public needs to know what the grand jury heard,” Napolitano said.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]