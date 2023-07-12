Fox’s Bill Hemmer Says ‘Republicans Dropped the Ball’ and Couldn’t Corner FBI Director During Heated Hearing

Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer told his colleague Martha MacCallum that Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill “dropped the ball” during the Wednesday Congressional hearing with FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee grilled Wray on a number of topics, including the prosecution of former President Donald Trump, January 6th conspiracy theories, and Hunter Biden‘s criminal case.

Hemmer told Fox News viewers that despite the heated questions levied at Wray, Republicans failed to make a “headline” out of the hearings.

“Honestly, I watched a lot of that hearing today and I think the Republicans dropped the ball,” Hemmer told MacCallum. “I mean, they finally had their man in their sights, at least one of them in Washington. And I did not think it was effective. I didn’t think the line of questioning was effective. I didn’t think their strategy was good.

“It’s hard for me to walk away with a headline from that hearing today with Christopher Wray. That was a blown chance,” Hemmer added.

Some of the top GOP firebrands on The Hill confronted Wray at the hearing in clips that went viral on social media, such as Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Committee Chair Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH).

Recently, Republican lawmakers have claimed there is a two-tiered justice system at the FBI that targets Republican politicians and conservative ideas.

