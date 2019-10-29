Fox & Friends had some mixed feelings on Tuesday as they talked about a recent news story that a Catholic priest withheld Communion from former Vice President Joe Biden over the weekend.

As Biden held a number of campaign events in South Carolina, he attended Sunday Mass at the Saint Anthony Catholic Church, but was denied Holy Communion during the service. A priest from the church said Biden was denied the sacrament due to his position on abortion.

“I just find that an extremely negative thing,” Brian Kilmeade reacted. “If everybody on line to get communion has to live up to all the principles of Catholicism as a Catholic, then there’ll be two or three people on line every weekend. Everyone else on line to get communion is hitting it out of the park every day?”

Steve Doocy interjected with “that’s the idea,” and Ainsley Earhardt suggested that maybe Biden should just find a different branch of Christianity to worship.

“I do understand what you are saying that God would welcome anyone, but the rules are the rules and the Catholic Church is strict about this,” Earhardt said. “If he doesn’t want to abide by the church teachings then maybe choose a different denomination or something, or a church that you can go to where the priest will allow you to.”

Kilmeade called Earhardt’s position “very judgmental” and said “if you’re going to enforce that, there are so many other rules to enforce in the Catholic religion and they should walk around and tell people who aren’t famous, or a political figure, that you should get off the line because did this, or you this, you should get off the line, too.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

