Fox’s Brian Kilmeade Has To SEARCH Diner To Find a Single DeSantis Supporter — And Even She’s On The Fence

Brian Kilmeade co-hosted Tuesday’s episode of Fox & Friends from a diner in Ponte Vedra, Florida. Just before going to break, he held an unscientific but still revealing poll of diners’ favorite candidates in 2024.

“All right. 2024, who is pumped up for the election?” Kilmeade asked the attendees of the Metro Diner. “Rapid fire. Who is your man? Who is your woman?”

The first six respondents ALL cited former President Donald Trump as their preferred candidate, though two added South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem as a running mate to Trump, and two mentioned former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley also as a Vice Presidential candidate to Trump.

“So far, a lot of Donald Trump,” Kilmeade noted before finding a woman wearing a shirt emblazoned with the name of the Florida Governor. “I see Governor Desantis; what about President Desantis?” he asked of the woman.

“Oh, gosh, I don’t know,” she replied. “Trump or Desantis, either/or.”

It is very early in the 2024 race for the White House, but many pundits see a two-horse race emerging for the GOP nomination between Trump and DeSantis. While recent polls show Trump leading DeSantis by 15 points, the customers at the Metro Diner in Ponte Vedra have a much clearer idea of who they want to run in 2024.

