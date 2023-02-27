NEW POLL: Trump Crushes DeSantis in Fox News 2024 Survey, And DeSantis Crushes Everyone Else

Former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) topped a new Fox News poll of 2024 Republican candidates out Sunday.

Out of a list of 15 potential candidates, respondents in the poll preferred Trump the most with 43 percent support. Just behind him was DeSantis at 28 percent support. Trump has officially announced his 2024 candidacy, while DeSantis has only been rumored at this point.

Below Trump and DeSantis is a valley as the next top candidate is Nikki Haley, who only received seven percent of support. Former vice president Mike Pence also got seven percent.

The survey also measured where Democratic voters are as far as 2024, asking if there is a preference for President Joe Biden to run for reelection. He has also not officially announced, but he’s hinted he will run and his wife, Jill Biden, has recently been insisting in interviews her husband is sticking it out.

One main concern with Biden, 80, among critics is his age. Haley suggested when she announced her candidacy that she wanted a mental competency test for public servants over 75 years old. In the Fox News poll, a whopping 77 percent approved of the idea while only 20 percent opposed.

According to Fox’s data, more than 50 percent of Democratic primary voters want someone other than Biden, while 37 percent support him running again. Those may not be stunning members, but more than 80 percent of Democratic respondents also said they approve of Biden’s job as president.

The Fox News poll was taken among approximately 1,000 registered voters and has a margin of error of three percent for all voters.

