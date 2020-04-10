Fox News anchor Chris Wallace claimed on Friday that the 2020 presidential election will be a “referendum” on whether the American public thinks President Donald Trump did a good job handling the coronavirus crisis.

After referencing a Fox News poll which indicated the choice for president is exactly split between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden at 42 percent each, Wallace commented, “That’s interesting, because you know in all of our polls for months, Biden had about an eight or nine point lead and that’s now gone. It’s dead even between Biden and the president.”

“I wonder though, and you know, again, take it for what it’s worth, but it seems to me as this virus goes on that instead of this being a choice between the president and Joe Biden, as a lot of elections are, I kind of think that this election is going to end up being a referendum on President Trump and the handling of the coronavirus,” Wallace predicted.

“September and October after Labor Day, I think people are gonna make a judgement,” he continued. “Do they think he handled the health crisis well? Do they think he handled the economic crisis well? If they do, I don’t see how he gets beat. If they don’t, I don’t see how he can win.”

Watch above via Fox News.

