Fox’s Doocy Completely Deflates Guest’s Scorching Anti-FBI Rant by Reminding Him of One Inconvenient Fact

Fox & Friends host Steve Doocy took the wind out of guest Joe Concha’s sails by interrupting his tear against the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid by reminding him who appointed the current head of the bureau.

Concha joined Fox & Friends on Tuesday to discuss the media reaction after FBI agents executed a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate, reportedly to advance their investigation into the 15 boxes reported to contain many classified documents — which Trump took with him when he left the White House. The Fox News contributor blasted the celebratory reactions to the raid, saying “These are the same people who advocated censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop story that turned out to be true.”

“These are the same people who treated the Steele dossier not as the gossip as it was, but presented it to gospel to their audiences instead, because that’s what activists with microphone and make up do,” Concha continued. “If Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Biden Justice Department has enough to charge Donald Trump, then just go ahead and do it. Otherwise, raids like this smell like they should, like the partisan BS that are forcing more Americans to distrust our institutions as a whole more than any time in this country.”

Concha questioned whether the Biden administration is “weaponizing” government agencies, and whether the FBI’s top brass is “politically compromised.”

As Concha railed against “partisan” former intelligence community officials who have defied Trump in the past, Doocy noted “they’re all out of government service.”

And then he offered a little disclaimer about FBI Director Chris Wray.

“The person who heads up the FBI right now was appointed by Donald Trump,” he said.

“Correct,” Concha responded. “At that point, he had fired James Comey, so he had to take somebody from the agency. Maybe that wasn’t his first choice, and that’s a very good point…”

“He was appointed by Donald Trump,” Doocy reiterated.

“I understand that completely,” said Concha. “I don’t know if Trump was such a big fan of him though when he was in office.”

“Not today,” Doocy interjected.

