Fox News’ Harris Faulkner suggested Twitter might’ve let “Uncle Tim” trend on purpose as she and her colleagues slammed the racially-charged insult to Senator Tim Scott (R-SC).

On Thursday’s Outnumbered, Faulkner held court on the “disgusting” phrase after it trended on Twitter for approximately 11 hours following Scott’s rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s congressional address. Faulkner aired Scott’s response to the hashtag before declaring “if you are woke enough to have retweeted or been part of that hashtag, #UncleTim, you are not antiracist. You are the definition of racist.”

Faulkner kept on conducting the conversation as she reported that “Uncle Tim” trended because of human activity, rather than an algorithm of Twitter’s.

“Those were human beings,” she said, “and somehow, senior management or somebody at Twitter thought it was a good idea to let a human decide that. Is that part of their policy. I don’t know, but they let it sit there for longer than I ever get to sleep now. ”

As Kennedy offered her own denouncement for the hashtag, she noted that Twitter is situated on the U.S. west coast, and they employ enough people to know what’s trending on their website.

“His rebuttal ended a lot earlier on the west coast,” Kennedy said, “so there should’ve been someone aware of that, disabling it sooner.”

That’s when Faulkner reached her boldest insinuation, that the hashtag might’ve been kept up by Twitter deliberately.

Well, here’s what’s really sad. Maybe they were aware of it. Maybe they didn’t see a problem with it. Something that goes for 11 hours, no matter what time zone you’re in, feels like its on purpose. And when you live in this skin, if it’s on purpose, then you have to ask why that is and how you’re gonna keep it from happening again.

Kayleigh McEnany took over from there by suggesting Congress should call Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey back in for another social media hearing, this time to answer for how the hashtag was allowed to trend. This was received by Faulkner as “a brilliant idea.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

