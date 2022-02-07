Fox News correspondent Gillian Turner sees a looming divide among Republican candidates following the RNC’s censure of Reps in the coming midterms. Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney, combined with former Vice President Mike Pence’s declaration that former President Donald Trump was “wrong” to try and overturn the election.

Turner appeared on Fox News Sunday and provided political insight after host Martha MacCallum asked, “how much does it appear President Trump is really influencing a lot of what’s happening out there with regard to the midterms?” after citing anti-Trump Republican Bernie Moreno bowing out of his senate bid in Ohio.

The RNC raised eyebrows when they described the events of January 6 as protestors were engaging in “legitimate political discourse.” Of course, hundreds of Trump supporters attacked and invaded the Capitol building in an attempt to stop the Electoral College certification and overturn a free and fair election they had been told repeatedly was being rigged or stolen. It was not.

Turner is a well-respected straight news reporter. Her analysis on Fox News was notable as it directly addresses a looming divide between the establishment GOP, like Pence, Cheney, and Kinzinger, and Trump and his political surrogates.

“I will say with the two measures you just talked about, former Vice President Pence’s comment, combined with the GOP’s censure of Cheney and Kinsinger, the Republican party this week really codified this litmus test been in place and for the better part of a year,” she explained. “This litmus test would go something to the tune of ‘was January 66 and insurrection?’

“If you are a politician, if you are a candidate right now and your answer is ‘yes,’ you are in mortal peril,” she said, clearly referencing the litmus test within the GOP. “Odds are you are not going to survive the next midterm election, and your career is dead in the water,” she concluded.

“I think both of these things were like looming huge elephants in the room over the better part of the year, and now they are putting them all out there.”

“Also, in a statement a couple of days ago, he said he thinks America is ‘going to hell,’ He clearly does not have a very optimistic outlook going forward,” she also offered. “I do not know what that says about him as a politician.”

Watch above via Fox News.

