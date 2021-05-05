Fox’s Hegseth Says Facebook Upholding Ban on Trump Shows Liberals Are ‘Fascists’

Fox News’ Pete Hegseth opened Fox News Primetime on Wednesday night railing against Facebook’s oversight board upholding the ban on former President Donald Trump.

Trump was banned from Facebook in the wake of the violent Capitol riot on January 6th. The oversight board criticized aspects of the initial decision but upheld the ban overall and said “given the seriousness of the violations and the ongoing risk of violence, Facebook was justified in suspending Mr. Trump’s accounts on January 6 and extending that suspension on January 7.”

Hegseth told viewers that “silencing Trump” will only make him stronger, because “absence and the threat of socialism does make the heart grow fonder.”

“This is what the left does. This is who they are,” he continued. “They have always been, well, I won’t say fascists, but, yeah, fascists. Too strong? Of course not.”

“They say they’re progressives but everything they do is regressive. They say they’re tolerant but actually the most intolerant people you will ever meet,” Hegseth said. “They support antifa and call themselves anti-fascists, but, nope, they’re the fascist.”

He even favorably brought up the book Liberal Fascism, even though he said author Jonah Goldberg has since “caught a nasty case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

