Fox News Primetime, currently hosted by Pete Hegseth, widened the gap between itself and the competition Tuesday, pulling out a decisive win in both total viewers and in the key demographic of viewers age 25-54.

Primetime drew 1.67 million total viewers, and 336,000 in the demo, according to data from Nielsen. As MSNBC host Joy Reid’s war of words with Fox’s Tucker Carlson (and now, apparently, Harris Faulkner and Trey Gowdy) rages on, The ReidOut was second in total viewers, with 1.38 million, and third in the demo, with 157,000. Erin Burnett OutFront on CNN was third in total viewers, with 807,000, and second in the demo, with 194,000.

Tucker Carlson Tonight was most-watched in both total viewers, with 2.99 million, and was way ahead of all other shows in the demo, with 517,000. Hannity was second, with 2.75 million total viewers, and 431,000 in the demo. The Rachel Maddow Show was third in total viewers, with 2.72 million, and fourth in the demo, with 363,000. The Five was fourth in total viewers, with 2.69 million, and third in the demo, with 426,000. The Ingraham Angle was fifth in total viewers, with 2.06 million, and just missed the top five most-watched in the demo, with 352,000. Special Report, which recently was among the top five most-watched shows in total viewers, rounded out the top five in the demo Tuesday, with 353,000 (1.84 million viewers total).

In total day, Fox won with 1.49 million total viewers, and 272,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second in total viewers, averaging 1.17 million, and third in the demo, with 146,000. CNN was third in total viewers, with 710,000, less than half of Fox’s total, and 176,000 in the demo.

In prime time, Fox won the night with nearly 2.6 million total viewers, and 433,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second, with 1.97 million total viewers, and 255,000 in the demo. CNN was third in both total viewers, with 1.01 million, and in the demo, with 248,000.

Fox and Friends won the early morning, with nearly 1.1 million total viewers, and 226,000 in the demo. MSNBC’s Morning Joe was second, with 1.01 million, and 141,000 in the demo. CNN’s New Day was third, with 476,000 total viewers, and 124,000 in the demo.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]