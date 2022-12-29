Fox’s Katie Pavlich Says Dems ‘Panicking’ Because Elon Musk Will No Longer Let Them Control Science

Katie Pavlich said Democrats are “panicking” because they can no longer control Covid science narratives after Elon Musk said “reasoned questioning” of them must be allowed on Twitter.

Musk took to his page to announce a change in Twitter’s existing policy on Covid misinformation.

“New Twitter policy is to follow the science, which necessarily includes reasoned questioning of the science,” he tweeted.

New Twitter policy is to follow the science, which necessarily includes reasoned questioning of the science — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 28, 2022

After behavioral scientist Gad Saad mocked Dr. Anthony Fauci in a reply, Musk responded, “Anyone who says that questioning them is questioning science itself cannot be regarded as a scientist.”

Anyone who says that questioning them is questioning science itself cannot be regarded as a scientist — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 28, 2022

Pavlich, who guest-hosted Jesse Watters Primetime on Fox News Thursday, cited the tweets while attacking Fauci, Democrats and what she categorized as their anxiety over losing control of the narrative.

“You weren’t supposed to question the doctor’s orders,” she said. “Democrats, big tech, and the media all made that clear when they gave Fauci a bunch of air time and shut down scientists who disagreed with him.” Pavlich continued:

Democrats loved the science when it fit their narrative, but now their science is collapsing and they are panicking. Elon Musk just announced a brand new Twitter policy which is to follow the science. Liberals might find this hard to believe, but following the science doesn’t mindlessly listening to one doctor who thinks he is king. It means questioning science. Musk says anyone who says “You can’t question science,” isn’t really a scientist. If only someone had told Fauci that.

Pavlich went on to slam Democrats for advertising Covid vaccine boosters and masks, which she said is at odds with the facts.

“They knew what they were saying wasn’t really science,” she said. “They just didn’t want you to know it. But now that’s all changing with Elon.”

