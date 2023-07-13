Fox’s Kayleigh McEnany Breaks Down Why White House Cocaine Investigation Was So Tricky And Who Most Likely Brought It In

Fox News host and former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany detailed the complexities of the Secret Service investigation into the bag of cocaine recently found in the White House.

McEnany commented as the Secret Service announced they had closed their investigation due to a lack of “physical evidence” and offered her two most-likely scenarios as to who brought in the cocaine – a story that has dominated conservative media in recent days.

“Now the Secret Service is confirming that the bag of cocaine was found in a vestibule outside the West Wing, where staff go in and out and tour groups gather to drop their phones and other belongings before entering,” noted Outnumbered co-host Emily Compagno on Thursday, adding:

We’re also learning that lab testing on the bag found no fingerprints and no DNA evidence. A review of surveillance footage did not identify a suspect. The investigation ended with no leads. The Secret Service says, quote, ‘Without physical evidence, the investigation will not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered.’

Compagno then turned to McEnany for her take on the end of the investigation, given her extensive experience in the West Wing.

“Yeah. You know, hundreds of suspects. That makes sense because we now know that it was the West Wing executive entrance there,” McEnany began, adding:

There are no cameras in the West Wing. There are, however, cameras on the outside. So they would be able to narrow it down to who was walking in and out. But over a multi-day period, that is hundreds of people. You can’t nail it down just with camera footage, although I wish you could. But secondly, this ever-changing narrative is complex and peculiar to me. First, it’s the library of the residence. Then there were some reporting it’s the formal West Wing lobby, nope that was dismissed quickly. Then it’s in the cubbies as you walk in the West executive entrance. And then all of a sudden there was this NBC report, oh it’s closer to the Situation Room, that was highly alarming because that would suggest a staff member. Now, as it turns out, I think that came about because reporters were looking at the map and the Situation Room looks close to the entrance. But it’s not, the entrance is not, however, on a map it does look that way. So I think that was confusion in the reporting. But if I’m Karine Jean-Pierre and there’s all this wild reporting, I would have gone to Secret Service because as Marie knows, half of your job as a spokesperson is to be an investigator to go get the facts. I would have gone to Secret Service saying, ‘There’s wild speculation in the press. Tell me where you found this so I can take this to the White House podium.’ She didn’t do that. It allowed wild speculation. The cubbyholes, I would say two groups of people use those cubbyholes: NSC staff or staffers walking from EOB, younger folks coming in. They don’t have offices in the West Wing. They use the cubbyholes because they’re about to walk into a SCIF or a guest of a staff member. You could call it a tourist, but it would be a close relative or a friend. Those are the two groups I would suggest it is. But finally, final point. When asked if this was a family member for Andrew Bates to say, I cite the Hatch Act, which has to do with elections. Bizarre. Joe Biden is asked questions about this, he doesn’t answer. Karine Jean-Pierre asked about the family and she derides the reporter. I would have gone to Trump and said, ‘They’re saying this is your family member.’ He would have said, ‘Absolutely not.’ I would have gone to the podium and said, ‘I have zero reason to believe this is anyone in the president’s family.’ Why she didn’t do that? I do not know.

The conversation then turned to Biden Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and what the Fox co-hosts argued was her mismanagement of the story.

