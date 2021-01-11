Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade whacked Nancy Pelosi over the renewed push to remove Donald Trump from office for his incitement of an insurrectionist mob.

The House Speaker did an interview with 60 Minutes over the weekend, during which, she went into detail about what she and her staff experienced when Congress came under attack by the president’s supporters. Pelosi grew emotional while recalling the threats to her team, and she also outlined her plan to impeach Trump if Vice President Mike Pence doesn’t remove him through the 25th Amendment.

On Monday, Kilmeade pronounced the exchange an “embarrassing interview,” even as he admitted that the country saw “trauma” last week. Again, this was the result of Trump and his allies spreading lies about his 2020 election loss and then firing up a mob who attempted a hostile takeover against the government.

At some point, can we do what’s best for the country and not what’s best for your party? Don’t tell me there’s any place where this is a good idea for the country, to go through a speedy impeachment trial right now. That’s what the country should be focusing on? The last president with nine days left? It makes absolutely no sense unless you’re trying to score political points and make it a vendetta.

Watch above, via Fox News.

