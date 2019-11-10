Last week, Fox News’ Howard Kurtz expressed concerns about the push to name the whistleblower, arguing that whatever one thinks about this whistleblower and his or her motivations, “it would send a very chilling message to future whistleblowers, including in Democratic administrations, including people who have information on scandal, if they thought they could be turned into a political piñata if somebody just leaks the name to a reporter.”

This morning Kurtz spoke to White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham and raised the same issue.

“Why is the president calling the whistleblower ‘fake,’ and perhaps more important, why is he insisting that the whistleblower’s identity being made public when that could send a chilling message to other government officials who may want to expose corruption without being exposed themselves?” he asked.

Grisham said that “whistleblower protections are important, but you can want just not question the motivation of this whistleblower.”

“Having the title whistleblower put upon you doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t have scrutiny as to what your motives are,” Grisham responded. “So I’m starting to wonder myself, you know, who is this person? Who is this person who purports to want to help the country but won’t talk to anybody but the Dems?”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

