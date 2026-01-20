‘Nobody Wants This!’ Fox News Heavyweights Bluntly Trash Trump’s Greenland Saber-Rattling

Fox News’ Brit Hume and Howard Kurtz bluntly observed that President Donald Trump’s push to take over Greenland is deeply unpopular on Monday’s edition of Special Report.

After anchor Bret Baier played a clip of the Dutch finance minister calling for de-escalation and Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen made the case for a deal that “allows us to do anything we want militarily,” Baier turned to Hume.

“Brit, we talk about it all the time. We talk about what is said, what is tweeted, versus what is happening. You know, the iceberg above the water as far as the attention, and the iceberg below the water, as far what the ultimate goal and what’s going to happen. Could that be what’s happening here?” he asked.

“I would think so, Bret, and remember this, if you’re trying to understand Donald Trump, you can look at what he does most of the time as a never-ending quest for leverage in dealing with other people, other politicians, and other nations. And I think, as Marc suggests, that that’s what’s going on here. I don’t think he’s going to militarily attack Greenland. I think he’d love to buy it if the Danes would sell it to him,” replied Hume. “But I think the kind of agreement that Marc has just outlined is probably very much in prospect, at least the president would settle for that. What I do think is this, that his efforts on Greenland have baffled a lot of people. It’s not popular in this country. If he gets a good deal, and we get the use of Greenland for our military purposes, that may all work out for him. But at the moment, he’s underwater on Greenland.”

“And explaining that to the American people is another part of it, Howie,” observed Baier, addressing Kurtz.

“Bret, nobody wants this! Not the people in Denmark, not the people in Greenland, and nearly nine in ten in a Quinnipiac poll saying they don’t want a military option — that includes 68% of Republicans,” declared Kurtz. “Now I think the president’s feeling emboldened after the capture of Maduro in Venezuela. There’s already a U.S. military base there in Greenland, there could be more. But I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say that this could blow up the Atlantic alliance.”

