Fox News judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano reacted to the Supreme Court’s decision on Donald Trump’s tax returns by pronouncing their verdict “a defeat for the president.”

On Thursday, the Court ruled that Trump is not immune to criminal process and cannot block the district attorney of Manhattan from reviewing his tax returns. It remains to be seen whether Congress will be able to access Trump’s financial information as they’ve been pursuing, though the decision still marks a major legal development after Trump’s years of resistance to share his financial information.

Napolitano reacted to the decision on America’s Newsroom by emphasizing that Trump and his successors are “not immune from criminal prosecution and is not immune from complying with the ordinary process of criminal prosecution.” As he continued to outline the case’s legal implications for Trump’s presidential immunity, Napolitano eventually summarized “this is a defeat for the president.”

“Ultimately, this might not affect the election, but it certainly will affect the president’s peace of mind,” Napolitano said. Even though the case will now be sent back to District Court, Napolitano predicted that Trump’s financial information will be released before November:

It’s July, the subpoena is extensive, it demands 10 years worth of information, but the accountants say they have it and they’re ready to turn it over.

Over at CNN, the network’s legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin echoed Napolitano by calling the ruling “a legal defeat for the president,” but added that “it may be a practical victory” because the ruling allows the legal proceedings to continue, further delaying the release of the tax returns at the very least.

