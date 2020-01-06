Fox’s Napolitano Says He’d Re-Open Impeachment Based on New Evidence: Could Add ‘New Articles’

Fox News analyst Andrew Napolitano argued the House should consider re-opening President Donald Trump’s impeachment and “perhaps new articles” based on newly-released admin emails about Ukraine.

“If I were a Democrat in the House, I would be moving to re-open the impeachment on the basis of the newly-acquired evidence, these new emails of people getting instructions directly from the president to hold up on the sending of the funds. That would justify holding onto the articles of impeachment, because there’s new evidence and perhaps new articles,” Napolitano told anchor Bill Hemmer on America’s Newsroom Monday morning.

Napolitano was referring to un-redacted emails obtained by Just Security that show White House officials telling the Pentagon that the Ukraine aid freeze was ordered directly by Trump.

“If I were a Republican in the Senate, I would go about my business as if there had been no articles of impeachment. Because until those articles of impeachment come over to the Senate, there is nothing for the Senate to do,” he continued.

“So you’re saying ‘no harm no foul’ if Senator [Mitch] McConnell does not receive this?” Hemmer asked.

“Correct. But I understand Senator Graham’s frustration,” Napolitano replied, referring to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) threatening to change Senate rules to force an impeachment trial without the articles.

Watch above, via Fox News.

