Fox News’ Neil Cavuto pressed Sen. Lindsey Graham Tuesday over his support of President Donald Trump’s trade war with China, and even asked if Trump was “deceiving” people over who would suffer as a result.

Cavuto confronted Graham for recently saying, “We’ve just got to accept the pain that comes with standing up to China.”

“I think you were saying, the greater good is keeping up the fight. But I don’t know if a lot of Americans know that they are going to soon be feeling that. Do they?” Cavuto pressed.

“I think the president knows that if you surrender to China’s bidding, it would devastate our economy and the world economy over time,” Graham responded. He said the price, the tariff’s effect on the American economy, was less than just “giving into” China.

Graham then said that tariffs are generating revenue, but he doesn’t like tariffs as a policy “over time,” because eventually the burden falls on the consumer. However, he said he liked the idea that President Trump was “actually doing something.”

“China is selling us $500 million more than they got from us. The tariffs are trying to level that playing field, but mainly, to change our business practices, which are way out of line with international norms,” Graham explained.

Cavuto said Graham was right about unique American business practices, but he wondered “if the president is potentially deceiving people into telling people that China is paying for this and not them.”

“The fact of the matter is, if American entities are sucking that up, some passing out to consumers, others not… effects could be immediate. Up to 15% tariffs that could affect food supplies,” continued Cavuto.

Cavuto pressed Graham on whether he was worried that the president was not conveying this fact. ” I’m worried that we won’t stand behind the president,” Graham responded. “Trump is pushing back against Chinese, to give us a chance to recreate our steel and aluminum industry,” he added.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

