Fox News host Pete Hegseth said its all former president Barack Obama’s fault that the situation between the U.S. and Iran continues to escalate.

Hegseth joined Fox & Friends on Wednesday to react to Iran launching missiles at two Iraqi military bases housing U.S. forces on Tuesday night. The Iranian government called the bombings retaliation for the airstrike that killed notorious military commander Qasem Soleimani, and as Fox & Friends talked about this, they hammered the Obama administration for how they handled Iran before Donald Trump became president.

“Listen, this instant, this moment right now is on Barack Obama, not Donald Trump,” Hegseth said. “When Barack Obama retreated in Iraq and created a vacuum he unleashed two radical forces. First ISIS, which President Trump had to come in and eradicate, but he also opened the door for Iran’s influence to totally take over Iraq to the point now where the legislature in Iraq is effectively controlled by Iran.”

Hegseth went on to say that “if we couldn’t solve the problem in Iraq with 150,000 troops and the right strategy, we are not going to do it now with 5,000. Whether we leave Iraq or not should be done on our terms and based on how we stare down Iran and their ability to get a nuclear bomb.”

Hegseth concluded by saying “whether [Iran] gets the nuclear technology is ultimately what matters, which leads me to believe right now could be the time to cripple their ability to do it.” He did not elaborate further on what exactly that meant, but earlier in the segment, he seemed to recommend taking out Iran’s energy production facilities, infrastructure and the al-Quds’ headquarters.

Watch above, via Fox News.

