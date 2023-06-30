Fox’s Turley Argues Biden Admin ‘Banking’ On Students Feeling ‘Aggrieved’ After Court Strikes Down Loan Forgiveness

Fox News legal analyst Jonathan Turley weighed in on the Supreme Court striking down President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness on Friday. Turley focused in particular on the Biden administration’s string of losses before the conservative-dominated court and argued that Biden believed these policies “made for good politics” regardless of their viability before the court.

“Why do you think that despite legal constitutional realities, the Biden team decided to go down this route anyway?” asked Fox News anchor Gillian Turner.

“Because it made for good politics. I think what they’re counting on is that the students will feel like the court took money out of their pockets, even though he didn’t have this money,” Turley replied, adding:

This was an invalid IOU that they couldn’t possibly have cashed. But I think what they’re banking on is that they will feel aggrieved that somehow conservative justices denied them thousands of dollars. And of course, that’s not true, but it comes at a cost. You know, this president has racked up a rather impressive array of losses in the court. Some of those losses, I think, were more politically than legally motivated, but they come at a cost to his office. Each of these losses creates precedent for the future. This is major precedent. You know, here’s the court saying we’re not going to let you rely on laws, creative interpretations of laws of this kind. There were a host of law professors supporting this. I was rather surprised.

“But the court said there’s no evidence in this law that there was any intent to allow you to do this. But there was ample evidence of why he wanted to do it. He did not want to go to Congress,” Turley concluded, referring to Chief Justice John Roberts’s opinion arguing that federal student loan forgiveness would need to go through Congress, not the executive branch.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

