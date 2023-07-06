Fox’s Will Cain Presses DeSantis On His Brutal Poll Numbers: ‘They’ve Stayed There For About Two Months’

Will Cain asked Florida Governor Ron DeSantis about his underwhelming poll numbers in the race for the Republican nomination.

Though he has regularly placed second to Donald Trump in the polls, DeSantis is far behind the former president. Recent polls aggregated by FiveThirtyEight show Trump leading by 27 points or more.

On Thursday’s Fox News Tonight, Cain pressed DeSantis on the data after the governor had touted his record.

“Why do you think despite those successes so far, it hasn’t been reflected in your polling for your 2024 run for president of the United States?” Cain asked. “And while Donald Trump is above 50% – in some of these polls, 60% – your numbers are somewhere between 20% and 10%. And they’ve stayed there for about two months. Why is it in your estimation the numbers have not reflected your success in Florida?”

DeSantis responded by blaming the press.

“Well, I think if you look at the people like the corporate media, who are they going after?” he said. “Who do they not want to be the nominee? They’re going after me. Who’s the president of Mexico attacking because he knows who’ll be strong on the border and hold him accountable and the cartels? He’s going after me. So, I think if you look at all these people that are responsible for a lot of the ills in our society, they’re targeting me as the person they do not want to see as the candidate.”

Cain followed up by asking DeSantis about voters’ perceptions of him.

“I’m curious about the analysis of Ron DeSantis of why not yet [he’s] connecting,” the host told the governor.

DeSantis cited his fundraising numbers. On Thursday, his campaign reported a haul of $130 million in the second quarter, but most of that money was transferred from his gubernatorial campaign.

“So, we’ve got a huge amount of support to be able to take the case to the people,” he said. “We really haven’t started that yet.”

Though he announced his candidacy in late May, DeSantis has been visiting early caucus and primary states for several months.

