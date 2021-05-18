Fox’s Will Cain Says Attorney Ben Crump ‘Might Be the Single Most Destructive Force in America’

Fox News’ Will Cain accused high-profile attorney Benjamin Crump of being one of the most “destructive forces” in the country.

Crump has represented the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Trayvon Martin, Andrew Brown Jr., and several others in the past few years. Body cam footage from the police shooting of Brown was released on Tuesday, and the district attorney said in a press conference that “Mr. Brown’s death, while tragic, was justified because Mr. Brown’s actions caused three deputies with the county sheriff’s office to reasonably believe it was necessary to use deadly force to protect themselves and others.”

Cain told viewers Tuesday that Crump’s “lies have come to be chanted in the streets of America” and that he has “gotten rich off of these lies.”

He called Crump “the most dangerous man in America” and said he “might be the single most destructive force in America.”

Cain went through some of Crump’s most significant cases, going back to the killing of Trayvon Martin, and brought up “Ben Crump’s biggest lie — hands up, don’t shoot.”

Last month, Crump tweeted, “Daunte Wright’s death CANNOT be justified! Ofc. Kim Potter shooting a young Black man at point-blank range was intentional AND an unacceptable use of force! We need JUSTICE for Daunte Wright.” Cain brought up that tweet and said Crump was “spreading lies and disinformation on Twitter.”

He accused Crump of lies contributing to riots and “setting race relations on a knife’s edge.”

Cain then spoke with civil rights attorney Daryl Parks, who defended Crump and said, “First of all, I don’t think some of the things you said were really lies, okay? So I disagree with you.”

They went back and forth over the video of Andrew Brown Jr., with Cain asking at one point why Crump is saying “blatant lies.”

“You are taking it totally out of context. You’re taking four different cases, putting snippets out there, and trying to say that these are lies,” Parks responded.

