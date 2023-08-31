Frank Luntz Tells CNN It May Be Time For Mitch McConnell to ‘Pass on the Torch to Another Generation’ After Second Freezing Incident

Republican strategist and pollster Frank Luntz suggested on Wednesday that it may be time for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to “pass on the torch to another generation” and “give somebody else the chance to do the job” after he froze in public for the second time in just over a month.

During an appearance on CNN Primetime, Luntz said, “I have sympathy for him, having suffered a stroke myself three-and-a-half years ago, and I know how temporarily difficult it can be. I also have sympathy for him as he is committed to serving the people who elected him.”

He continued:

But it’s one of the problems that we have with Washington, which is that there is a time to lead and a time to pass on the torch to another generation. I thought that the comments that his office made were insufficient, I think they’re going to have to be more forthcoming. I do not want to cast any aspersions on the senator, just as I do not with Dianne Feinstein on the Democratic side, but I understand what the public is saying about some of these people. Give somebody else the chance to do the job.

CNN political analyst Coleman Hughes responded, “I think between Dianne Feinstein, as you mentioned, arguably president Joe Biden, and certainly Mitch McConnell, it’s time to have a serious conversation about age limits for our public servants, right?”

He argued, “There’s nothing strange about the fact that many states have age limits for judges. There’s age limit for air traffic controllers, all kinds of professions. Why wouldn’t we have it be that the most important jobs, our public servants, are immune to age limits?

Hughes also pointed out that “the word ‘Senate’ and the word ‘senile’ come from the same Latin root, which is the word ‘senex.'”

