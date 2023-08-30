‘You Loot, We Shoot’: Ron DeSantis Issues Warning to ‘Potential Looters’ Following Hurricane

Florida Governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis issued a warning to “potential looters” on Wednesday after Hurricane Idalia hit the state.

During a press conference in Perry, Florida, DeSantis said, “There are reports of people trying to loot down in Steinhatchee and I’ve told all of our personnel at the state level, you know, you protect people’s property and we are not gonna tolerate any looting in the aftermath of a natural disaster.”

He continued, “I mean, it’s just ridiculous that you would try to do something like that on the heels of an almost Category 4 hurricane hitting this community,” before warning:

I’d also just remind potential looters that people, you never know what you’re walking into. People have a right to defend their property. This part of Florida, you got a lot of advocates and some proponents of the Second Amendment, and I’ve seen signs in different people’s yards in the past after these disasters, and I would say it’s probably here, you loot, we shoot. You never know what’s behind that door if you go break into somebody’s house and you’re trying to loot, these are people that are going to be able to defend themselves and their families, so I would not do it.

DeSantis vowed, “We are going to hold you accountable from a law enforcement perspective at a minimum and it could even be worse than that depending on what’s behind that door, so let’s all band together and lift people up and not try to take advantage of a difficult situation.”

Watch above via C-SPAN.

