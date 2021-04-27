MSNBC’s Joy Reid said that she wore two masks to go jogging on Tuesday, the same day the CDC released updated guidance advising vaccinated Americans that they do not need to wear masks when exercising outside.

“I am among the fully vaccinated, joined team Pfizer, and I did go jogging today in the park, and this is the mask that I wore with a doctor’s mask under it,” Reid said, brandishing a cloth mask. “And most of the people that I saw that were in the park — the park was packed — I would say like 95% of the people still had masks on.”

She asked Dr. Vin Gupta, a pulmonologist and medical analyst for NBC, if people should be “freaking out” that some people who are vaccinated — like herself — are still choosing to wear masks outdoors.

“Definitely not,” Gupta replied. “I think you’re going to see residual masking based on personal preference for months, if not years, after this pandemic is over. Nobody should judge anyone else’s personal health decisions.”

Reid also asked if she should actually continue to wear a mask outdoors despite being vaccinated. Gupta backed the CDC’s guidance on that concern.

“The CDC was well-timed to put this out there, because there is no data — frankly, there has not been data for many months now — that outdoor transmission is a thing,” he said.

He continued: “There’s no way you’re going to really get exposed unless maybe you’re in a rave or an outdoor concert where you’re really close to people who are not masking. Outside of that, this is the wise policy.”

Reid replied that she still wears two masks because she fears being in the “backdraft” of other joggers who are breathing. “If I’m going to run behind a lot of people, I do it,” she said.

