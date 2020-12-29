Georgia Governor Brian Kemp responded Tuesday night to President Donald Trump for continuing to attack him in his ongoing quest to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Fox News’ Shannon Bream spoke with Kemp after the results of a Cobb County signature audit came out affirming, once again, that the claims being put forth by the president and his team lack evidence.

Bream asked Kemp about Trump’s new demand for signature verification in another county, as well as the president’s bizarre declaration he somehow won Pennsylvania based on a claim made by some Republican loyalists in that state.

Kemp started by saying, “Let me set the record straight for people that don’t understand how the system works in Georgia.”

He said that he personally does not have the ability to order a signature audit. Kemp also made a point of saying, “I’ll let the results of that audit speak for themselves today, but there wasn’t much there.”

When Bream asked about his relationship with the president, Kemp was quick to praise Trump, bringing up Operation Warp Speed and the vaccine rollout in particular.

“I’ve supported this president going into the reelect, worked as hard as anybody in the state and in the country to help him. I’ve supported the legal efforts they’re doing,” he added, “but also at the end of the day, Shannon, I have to follow the laws and the Constitution of this state and that’s what I’ve been doing and that’s what I’ll continue to do.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

