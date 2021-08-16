Gen. Jack Keane Rips Biden for Blaming ‘Debacle’ on Afghan Forces Who Fought Taliban and ‘Certainly Have Suffered’

Shortly after President Joe Biden delivered his remarks on the situation in Afghanistan, Fox’s Neil Cavuto spoke by phone with Fox News analyst Ret. Gen. Jack Keane, who said Biden is not “telling the whole story” about Afghan forces and delivered several factually inaccurate statements about the “chaos and debacle” in the country.

“I would like to point out a couple of factual errors in those remarks that deal with his defense of his decision,” said Keane. “When he’s saying that the Afghans are not willing to fight, that’s not telling the whole story.”

“Since the Afghans have been fighting the ground war in Afghanistan since 2014, and we’ve been providing air support and intelligence and in other words enablers for them to do that, they have suffered over 50,000 casualties. And in every one of those seven years they have pushed back successfully on the Taliban offensive that’s occurred every year, at a cost of themselves,” he continued. “What happened this year is the United States said to the Afghan Security Forces and to their government that we are no longer willing to support your efforts. We are pulling away from you.”

“As a result of that, that had incredibly adverse impact on them knowing full well that would be the first time that they’ve ever not had air support and a robust intelligence to enable their fighting,” he said, continuing to emphasize that Afghanistan’s official forces have for years fought the Taliban on the ground themselves. “The Afghans have fought in the past. They are not a strong military by any means and anybody who’s been in Afghanistan knows that. But with us enablers what we were able to achieve was a stalemate.”

Keane continued in that vein for several minutes, maintaining that with the U.S. in a supporting role the Afghan military was able to sustain that stalemate, and in turn allow the U.S. to pursue intelligence operations against terror groups like Al Qaeda.

“They have fought, and they certainly have suffered,” he said.

Watch the clip above, courtesy of Fox News Channel.

