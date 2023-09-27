General Milley Reveals He’s Taking ‘Appropriate Measures to Ensure My Safety’ Following Trump Death Penalty Comment

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley told CBS News that he would “take appropriate measures” to ensure his safety and the safety of his family after former President Donald Trump accused him of treason and said “the punishment would have been DEATH” in “times gone by.”

During an interview with Milley set to air on 60 Minutes this Sunday, CBS correspondent Norah O’Donnell noted, “President Trump recently said that your dealings with China were so egregious that in times gone by the punishment would have been death.”

“That’s right, he said that. That’s correct,” responded Milley.

“He is suggesting that you be punished by death,” claimed O’Donnell. “The former commander-in-chief to his former top military adviser.”

Milley then replied:

Look, I’m a soldier. I’ve been faithful and loyal to the Constitution of the United States for 44 and a half years, and my family and I have sacrificed greatly for this country, and my mother and father before them. And, you know, as much as these comments are directed at me, it’s also directed at the institution of the military, and there’s 2.1 million of us in uniform, and the American people can take it to the bank that all of us, every single one of us, from private to general, were loyal to that Constitution and will never turn our back on it, no matter what. No matter what the threats, no matter what the humiliation, no matter what. If we’re willing to die for that document, if we’re willing to deploy to combat, if we’re willing to lose an arm, a leg, an eye to protect and support and defend that document, and protect the American people, then we’re willing to live for it too. So I’m not gonna comment directly on those things, but I can tell you that this military, this soldier, me, will never turn our back on that Constitution.

After O’Donnell asked, “For the record, was there anything inappropriate or treasonous about the calls you made to China?” Milley responded, “Absolutely not. Zero. None.”

Asked whether he was worried about his safety following Trump’s remarks, Milley said, “I’ve got adequate safety precautions. I wish those comments had not been made, but they were, and we’ll take appropriate measures to ensure my safety and the safety of my family.”

Watch above via CBS News.

