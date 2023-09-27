‘I Thought We Would Be Better Than This’: House Republican Nancy Mace Tells Fox News Her Party Created ‘A Huge Mess’

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) chided her Republican colleagues for being unable to agree on a deal to avert a government shutdown at the end of the month.

The federal government is funded through the end of September and will need Congress and the White House to agree on spending legislation to keep the lights on. However, the Republican-controlled House has been hindered by in-fighting as a handful of hardliners have so far rebuffed calls to support a short-term funding bill while the Congress hammers out the longer-term spending details.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) in particular, has said he will not support business as usual, i.e., funding the government via continuing resolutions – even for a brief period. Instead, he is insisting the House pass 12 separate single-subject funding bills, which is what Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) agreed to in exchange for Gaetz dropping his opposition to McCarthy’s speakership bid.

“Senate Republicans say this is a House issue,” Neil Cavuto told Mace on Wednesday’s Your World, alluding to the 45-day stopgap spending measure the Senate unveiled on Tuesday. “It’s in their hands. It’s really Kevin McCarthy. But they are coming up with a plan of their own they think could hold muster with Democrats and Republicans, seemingly bypassing you.”

“That may actually happen,” the lawmaker replied. “Obviously, appropriations bills need to be started in the House. But the Senate does have a revenue bill that they can turn around and turn into a CR and get it to us later this week. And that’s the rumor on the street, that Senator Schumer might have something up his sleeve to deliver to the House later this week, Friday or Saturday. You know, this is a huge mess. And here we are at midnight, the night before an exam and we just started to study. And there’s really no need for this to happen the way that it went down. And I’ve been frustrated by the process. I thought we would be better than this, and here we are scrambling and no one knows what’s next.”

Watch above via Fox News.

