George Conway Says ‘Tony Soprano’ Trump Wants To See Affidavit To Find Out Who ‘Rat’ Is, But Doesn’t Want Anyone Else To

Conservative lawyer George Conway accused former President Donald Trump, of acting like mob boss Tony Soprano in regards to his legal strategy surrounding the affidavit attached to the FBI’s raid on his Florida mansion.

While on MSNBC’s Morning Joe Thursday, Conway broke down Trump’s 3-pronged legal strategy regarding the affidavit.

“First of all, they themselves would like to see the affidavit because, you know,Tony Soprano wants to know if Pussy Bonpensiero is the rat,” Conway began referencing the popular HBO show about a New Jersey mob boss.

“And they want to they want to see who was finking on them,” Conway added. The Guardian reported this week that top Trump aides believe that a Trump family member informed the FBI as to where to find key documents given the FBI’s intimate knowledge of where they were in Trump’s home.

“And that’s that’s one, two, is they don’t want us to see the affidavit because it’s bad,” continued Conway, adding:

Okay. It’s a long affidavit. And it’s going to have a lot of information about a lot of people saying a lot of bad things about the bad things that the president of the former president of the United States did and how he squirreled away these documents and refused to give them back when he was repeatedly told he had to give them back and was subpoenaed to return them.

“And then third, they want an issue, a BS issue, so they can send out their fundraising grift emails to raise money and say, ‘Oh, they’re hiding that. They’re hiding the affidavit from us,’” Conway added. Trump has already raised over a million dollars since the raid, which amounts to a major boost in his political fundraising.

“So those are the three things that are going on. And so actually, I there’s there is a method to this this madness. It’s all very dishonest and disgraceful. But that’s what, you know, that’s par for the course,” Conway concluded.

Watch the full clip above via MSNBC

