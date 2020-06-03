Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison held a press conference Wednesday afternoon announcing elevated charges against the officer who pinned down George Floyd by his neck, as well as charges against the other three officers on the scene.

Ellison said the evidence in the case supports the stronger charge of second-degree murder against Derek Chauvin, and that the other three officers will be charged with aiding and abetting.

He asked for “continued patience” and for the trust of the community that “we are pursuing justice by every legal and ethical means to us.”

“To the Floyd family, to our beloved community, and to everybody that is watching, I say George Floyd mattered,” Ellison said. “He was loved. His family was important. His life had value. And we will seek justice for him and for you and we will find it.”

“The very fact that we have filed these charges means that we believe in them,’ he continued. “But what I do not believe is that one successful prosecution can rectify the hurt and loss that so many people feel. The solution to that pain will be slow and difficult work of constructing justice and fairness in our society. That work is the work of all of us.”

