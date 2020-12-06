Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan hit back at Donald Trump’s various falsehoods about Georgia and the president’s latest speech in the state.

In an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Duncan was asked about recent reports saying Trump called Governor Brian Kemp (who he has been fighting with for days), and called for a special session of the state legislature to overturn the president’s 2020 election defeat. When asked if Trump “crossed a line” by calling to override the will of the people, Duncan answered “we will continue to follow the letter of the law” as he played down the idea of calling in the general assembly.

“To be clear,” Tapper continued, “the governor is not going to call a special session of the general assembly so the legislature can appoint its own electors for Trump as opposed to what the voters chose, which is electors for Biden.”

“I absolutely believe that to be the case, that the governor will not call us into a special question,” Duncan answered.

From there, Tapper asked Duncan about Trump’s rally last night in Georgia, where he pushed numerous false claims while rejecting the notion of his 2020 defeat. Duncan accused Trump of “fanning the flames” by advancing “mountains of misinformation” ahead of the state’s senate runoff elections.

“I worry we are handing off a playbook to the Democrats for January 5th,” Duncan said, “and certainly I can’t think of a worse playbook to hand off over the last four or five weeks to the Democrats.”

Duncan continued by swatting down Trump’s claim that the election was compromised, saying “I voted for President Trump and campaigned for him and unfortunately he did not win the state of Georgia.”

“If I had a chance to spend five minutes with every single person in Georgia that doubted the election results, I think I would be able to win their hearts over,” he said. “So, yeah, on January 20th, Joe Biden is going to be sworn in as the 46th president. The Constitution is still in place. This is still America.”

Watch above, via CNN.

