Trump Accidentally Admits He Lost the Election, Then Backtracks, at Georgia Rally

President Donald Trump accidentally admitted that he lost the 2020 election at his first rally since November 3.

Trump made the slip-up when speaking to supporters in Valdosta, Georgia, at a large campaign rally held to support Georgia Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler ahead of their runoff races next month.

“We won Georgia, just so you understand,” Trump said at the start of his rally. The president lost Georgia, a result that was confirmed after a hand recount in the state. He also lost the entire election, and President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn into office on January 20, 2021.

Trump railed against the voting process, deeming it rigged as the crowd chanted “four more years!” He has repeatedly assailed the results of the election, but his legal team has found no evidence in support of their claim it was stolen.

The president then presented a bit of conventional wisdom. But in doing so, he accidentally admitted his loss — before quickly backtracking.

“They say that if you win Florida and if you win Ohio, in history you’ve never lost an election. This has got to be a first time — but truth is they were right, we’ve never lost an election. We’re winning this election.”

