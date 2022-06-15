Geraldo Hits Biden Over Trip to Saudi Arabia to ‘Whore Himself’

Geraldo Rivera took President Joe Biden to task over his upcoming trip to Saudi Arabia amid record-high gas prices.

Biden is expected to travel to the oil-rich country next month.

While campaigning for president Biden called Saudi Arabia a “pariah” after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reportedly ordered the assassination of Washington Post columnist and dissident Jamal Khashoggi.

On Tuesday, Biden sent a letter to executives at seven energy firms imploring them to lower prices. “At a time of war, refinery profit margins well above normal being passed directly onto American families are not acceptable,” he wrote.

During Wednesday’s episode of The Five, Geraldo Rivera took issue with Biden’s actions.

“I deplore the fact that the president is going to go to Saudi Arabia and whore himself – excuse my language – to the Saudis, attempting to get them to increase production. I think it’s really unseemly.”

Rivera also chided Biden over the letter to energy execs, which he said is completely insufficient.

“A letter? What the hell is a letter? Where is the energy to do something substantive… rather than the silly, writing a letter?”

Rivera proceeded to hit oil companies over the record profits they are making at a time when Americans are paying exorbitant amounts at the pump.

Later in the segment Jeanine Pirro “corrected” Rivera.

“First of all, when you say he’s whoring himself to the Saudis, it’s really prostituting himself,” she said.

