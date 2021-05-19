Geraldo Rivera Says US Complicit in ‘Ongoing Crime Against Humanity,’ Gets Accused of ‘Hamas Propaganda’ in Heated Fox News Clash

A Wednesday Fox News segment got heated as Geraldo Rivera criticized U.S. support for Israel and Katie Pavlich accused him of pushing “Hamas propaganda.”

Martha MacCallum kicked off the segment Wednesday by saying to Rivera, “It sounds like you are sympathetic to [Congresswoman Rashida] Talib’s argument here.”

“I am indeed, Martha,” Rivera responded.

He directly said it’s “outrageous” that the United States “gave Israel these hundreds of millions of dollars worth of weapons without insisting on a ceasefire now.”

Pavlich hit back saying, “To ask for a ceasefire from the Israelis at this point in time because Hamas rockets are continuing to be fired is essentially asking the Israelis to stop defending themselves from terrorist attacks.”

“The Israelis can’t afford a ceasefire right now. Hamas still has thousands of rockets that they can fire,” she continued. “Israel is doing what it can to defend its citizens, and asking for a ceasefire before Hamas has stopped is effectively saying we’re willing to let Israeli lives be spent on behalf of a terrorist organization.”

Rivera went on to again criticize U.S. policy and say “Tlaib is right”:

We have dozens of Palestinian children who have been killed in the last week with American bombs. I have no proposed solution to this conflict… I know this, though, Martha. I want our audience — the fact that the United States of America is providing Israel many of the weapons Israel is using today to kill Palestinian civilians without even demanding a ceasefire, Tlaib is right, that makes us complicit in an ongoing crime against humanity.

Pavlich responded by saying he’s making a “dishonest argument… to accuse the Israelis and the Americans of deliberately targeting civilians” when Hamas “deliberately places military targets in schools, in media buildings, in hospitals.”

“They have no place to run. Where are they going to go?” Rivera asked.

“So you’re justifying Hamas using human shields in order to make the argument exactly as you are,” Pavlich said.

“I am saying… that an F-16 going 500 miles an hour is going to kill civilians,” Rivera said.

Pavlich shot back by accusing him of “repeating Hamas propaganda.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

