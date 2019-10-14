The hosts of Fox News’ The Five this afternoon mostly dismissed the outrage over the video of President Trump edited into the infamous church scene from Kingsman depicting him killing the “fake news.”

Geraldo Rivera, however, said it went too far for him:

“I was very, very outraged by Kathy Griffin when she had the head of the president, remember, and she was excoriated for it, almost wrecked her career, which rebounded because Trump hatred was sufficient and brought her back and made her popular again. But I think it’s very dangerous when you start going there. I don’t like it. It’s not funny. It may be satire, but it’s a bridge too far for me. I think that you’ve got to, you know, you have to condemn it and have no tolerance for it.”

“It is not inciting violence,” Jeanine Pirro responded.

“I’m not a shrink, I don’t know,” Rivera said.

“It’s a legal question, inciting violence,” Pirro said.

“I don’t like when the president is the target of the parody and I don’t like it when the president is the parody-er,” Rivera said.

Gutfeld mocked the media outrage and said, “They were okay with the movie scene in which people being killed in a church, but then all of a sudden it changes because they put media faces on it. If you’re upset about that meme, you should be upset about all violence in movies, right?”

Jesse Watters said playing the video at the Doral event was a “dumb move,” adding, “But let’s be honest, this was not on the main stage. It was a year-old video in a side room looping on TVs… We’re talking about scale here.”

He said people are being hypocritical, citing examples like the Snoop Dogg video depicting him shooting a clown dressed as Trump.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

