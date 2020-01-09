Hannity guest favorites Geraldo Rivera and Dan Bongino angrily argued over President Donald Trump’s decision to kill Iranian General Qasem Soleimani last week, culminating in a shouting match where Bongino fired back at Rivera by telling him to “Get you head our of your butt!”

“Rivera, who was abruptly canceled from Hannity’s show on Tuesday night when Iran retaliated for Soleimani’s death (“We had Senators and we had Congressmen” Hannity claimed, explaining Geraldo’s bumping), started off by questioning the whole purpose of the US presence in Iraq after 17 years.”

“He picked an unnecessary fight,” Rivera said of the Soleimani strike, noting that the US conducted an airstrike prior to killing the Iranian general that reportedly killed two dozen Iranian militiamen in Iraq. “I don’t know what we are doing there. We don’t need their oil anymore. Let them fight each other and eat each other alive. The Shiites and Sunnis and their multi-thousands of year battle.”

“I’ve got to tell you, Geraldo, I’ve been pretty furious with some of your comments on the network, including on The Five today,” Bongino said. “I haven’t knocked you until I faced you live. But I’ve got to tell you, your comments have been absolutely atrocious.” Bongino to harangue Rivera, implying he didn’t care enough about the hundreds of US casualties in Iraq purportedly caused by a roadside bomb campaign orchestrated by Soleimani and his proxies.

Rivera, not about to let his patriotism be questioned, shot back: “I did 11 assignments in the war in Iraq. I’ve attended more memorial services than you ever did, Dan. I deeply feel every loss.”

“Geraldo, you know what?” Bongino said, his bile clearly rising. “I don’t sit here on the network and tell everyone about my time in the Secret Service running around the world with the President of the United States in some of the world’s dangerous hot zones. I’m glad you did. Congratulations! Nice work! That doesn’t give you the right to be wrong. And that doesn’t give you special insight to say things that are ridiculous!”

Fighting through cross-talk, Rivera pushed Bongino to answer if Trump could now “assassinate” anyone our country deems a threat. At that, Bongino went off.

“Geraldo, he sent 600 Americans hold home in body bags!” Bongino yelled, growing increasingly red-faced on the split screen. “It’s not like he showed up late for a birthday party! Get your head out of your butt! Are you kidding me?!”

“I never insult you personally, buddy,” Rivera shot back, pointing into the camera. “But you feel that you can go gutter surfing, I’m telling you right now that I disagree with this action.”

The segment then devolved into chaos with the pair shouting over one another, before Hannity finally weighing in with “ding ding ding” to simulate the end of a boxing round.

Watch above, via Fox News.

