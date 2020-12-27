Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Brett Giroir said Sunday he’s encouraged by the timeline of the vaccine rollout.

Administration officials have offered optimistic timelines about when coronavirus vaccines will be available to the general public. Dr. Anthony Fauci estimated they would be widely available by April, while Lt. Gen. Paul Ostrowski — a key official on Operation Warp Speed — said late last month that “100% of Americans that want the vaccine will have had the vaccine” by June.

Giroir told Mike Emanuel on Fox News Sunday that is still the timeline we’re looking at, factoring in the speed of the current vaccine rollout:

“We are clearly on schedule. 20 million vaccinations distributed by the first week in January, we expect another 30 million in January, another 50 million in February. And with the current contracts, even with just the vaccines we have right now, we still expect that any American who wants a vaccine can be vaccinated by June. That’s really very exciting. That means a couple hundred million people being able to be vaccinated by that time.”

He said there’s light at the end of the tunnel, but emphasized that “good mitigation steps” need to continue throughout the rollout.

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

