Rudy Giuliani appeared on Fox News again tonight, going on a tear against the House impeachment inquiry in the wake of the latest back-and-forth between Congress and the White House.

Giuliani spoke tonight to Laura Ingraham, joined by Joe diGenova — who was reportedly working with Giuliani on Ukraine, and said, “Of course due process is necessary… basic fairness. The American people, when they think about this are going to be totally outraged. They actually want to impeach him on the testimony of hidden witnesses who are behind a curtain, we don’t know who they are. I went back to read two books about the Salem witch trials.”

He continued, “They required witnesses to face the witch and some witches were acquitted — it’s ridiculous. You have to go back before the Magna Carta, the only place I think where we had trials like this is in the Soviet Union. That’s what the Democrats are trying to do. Remember how the president used to call this a witch hunt? This is now worse than a witch hunt.”

“The witches had it better, in other words,” Ingraham said.

“They had more rights,” Giuliani responded.

Ingraham mocked the dismissive reactions to the White House’s letter refusing to cooperate with Congress, bringing up Nancy Pelosi‘s response tonight.

At one point, Ingraham said there’s a concern now about precedent being set by Democrats.

Giuliani said their inquiry is so ignorant, it’s so stupid, it’s neanderthal.” He said that the “creeps” in Congress won’t intimidate him, saying he’s asserting attorney-client privilege.

