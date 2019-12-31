Rudy Giuliani promised reporters some fireworks in 2020 by telling them he would testify in President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial.

As Giuliani spoke to journalists outside of Trump’s New Year’s Eve party at Mar-a-Lago, the president’s lawyer reaffirmed that “I would testify, I would do demonstrations, I’d give lectures, I’d give summations. Or, I do what I do best, I try the case.”

“I’d love to try the case,” Giuliani continued. When asked if that’s what he’s actually going to do, Giuliani answered: “I don’t know if anybody would have the courage to give me the case, but if you give me the case, I will prosecute it as a racketeering case.”

Giuliani’s involvement in Trump’s impeachment trial would almost certainly be an interesting development, due to the fact that his role in the Ukraine scandal has much to do with the reason why Trump faces the possibility of being removed from office. Not only did Gordon Sondland implicate Giuliani in the attempt to pressure Ukraine into investigating Trump’s political rivals, Giuliani has admitted to his part in the smear campaign against Marie Yovanovitch, and has made himself a major person of interest regarding the Trump administration’s Ukraine shadow foreign policy.

