Giuliani Slams Fox News, Hits Back at Brian Kilmeade for Bashing Steve Bannon: ‘I Don’t Know Who Put Him Up to Doing That’

Rudy Giuliani lashed out at Fox News on Thursday night, a few days after the network parted ways with host Tucker Carlson.

Sources say Carlson was fired.

The move sent shockwaves throughout the media business and angered conservatives. That includes former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon, who ripped Fox, stating with Carlson gone, there’s no reason to watch the network.

Kilmeade responded during a radio interview on Thursday.

“You know, for Steve Bannon to come out and criticize Fox, really?” Kilmeade said on WABC radio. “This guy got, I guess, fired from the Trump administration, and then [he] hooked up with another writer and just ripped Trump from limb to limb? Then he gets himself in legal trouble and Trump pardons him, and now he’s a Trump loyalist.”

The comments didn’t sit well with Giuliani, who appeared on Thursday’s installment of The Balance on Newsmax.

“Brian Kilmeade, who’s [been] tapped to sit in for Tucker this week, took a shot at Steve Bannon,” host Eric Bolling said. “Are they making it obvious that these–this Fox News group is just completely against the America First and MAGA crowd?”

“Yeah, it sounded to me like it’s all-out war that they’re engaging in,” Giuliani replied. “They behave like Democrats.”

Bolling aired a clip of Kilmeade’s remarks on WABC.

“Brian is better than that,” Giuliani reacted. “I don’t know who put him up to doing that, but that’s like a cheap political attack, not the analysis of a journalist.

Giuliani did not specify which of Kilmeade’s comments he found “cheap.”

“Brian likes to think of himself as a journalist and he should try to act like one,” he concluded.

Giuliani was a frequent guest on Fox News, especially in the wake of the 2020 election when he used the Fox platform to spread lies about the election being rigged. Last week, Fox settled a defamation lawsuit for $787.5 billion with Dominion Voting Systems that involve claims he and others made on the network about the company.

