Glenn Beck, Who Apologized for Calling Obama a Racist, Now Says Obama Actually Is Racist: ‘I Take My Apology Back!’

Glenn Beck is actually not sorry about all that.

Back in 2009, when he was on Fox News, Beck infamously called then-President Barack Obama a racist. He said, “This president, I think, has exposed himself as a guy, over and over and over again, who has a deep-seated hatred for white people or the white culture… This guy is, I believe, a racist.”

Beck expressed regret for that several times, including in a 2014 CNN interview and in a 2016 New Yorker interview.

He’s now telling Tucker Carlson he’s taking all of that back and actually does believe Obama is a racist.

Carlson brought on Beck days after the former president’s recent interview saying right-wing media is stoking white people’s fears with things like critical race theory.

Carlson, who reacted to that interview by calling Obama a “hater” inflaming racial wounds, told Beck that he “had a very clear picture of who Obama was” years ago.

“You said it, people became completely hysterical, but I thought that was a deep insight,” he added.

Beck recalled his apology for those comments before declaring, “I take my apology back! I was exactly right!”

“And I even stated it right. You are a racist if you believe in critical race theory, if you think that what Dr. Martin Luther King said, that envisions a country that is seeing people for the content of their character, not their color, if you think that’s wrong, then yes, you are a racist,” he continued.

